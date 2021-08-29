HARTSELLE — Graveside service for J. L. Sanders 84, will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing.
J. L. passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1936, in Morgan County, Alabama to Richard Luther Sanders and Carmon Nelson Sanders. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. He worked as a car salesman for Peek Oldsmobile and Cadillac and Smith Motors.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, R. L. “Dink” Sanders and Carmon Nelson Sanders; and sister, Joyce Sanders Drake.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Annie Ree Pridmore Sanders; son, Joe Russell Sanders (Christina), daughter, Janet Sanders Kitchens (Randy); granddaughter, Julie Carpenter (Frank); grandson, Drew Terrell; great grandsons, Cohen Terrell and Luke Carpenter; and brother, Ray Sanders (Betty).
Pall bearers are Eddie Davis, John McCord, John Bradford, Johnny Coker, Kevin Hunter, and Steve Condo.
Honorary Pall bearers will be Jerry Thompson and Ed Taylor.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that you would consider making a contribution in Mr. Sanders’ name, to the Gideons International or your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.