HILLSBORO — Funeral for J. W. Clark, 85, will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Family Baptist Church, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Brian Canuteson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Mr. Clark, who died Friday, January 24, 2020, was born November 11, 1934 to John Fletcher Clark and Vennie Clark. He was a member of Family Baptist Church and served in The United States Army.
Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Clark; and son, Greg Clark.
He is survived by two sons, Jeff Clark, and Pat (Pam) Clark; two daughters, Gloria (Gary) Reed and Holly Clark; five sisters, Bertie Hitt, Gertha Turner, Martha Cross, Maurice Winchester, Mary McLemore; one brother, John Robert Clark; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
