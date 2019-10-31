DECATUR — J.W. Griffus, 95, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 20, 1923 in Red Bay, AL to Mary Melvirda and Jesse Nelson Griffus. He worked at Johns Manville in Illinois and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Decatur, AL.
He was a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy Seabees on Okinawa during the war. He loved his country and always jumped to the defense of U.S. servicemen. He was devoted to God, family and country, in that order.
Services will be Saturday, November 2nd at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina, AL with Pastor Dale Dilbeck and Reverend Stan Reeves officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Baccus and son-in-law, Bob Baccus of Braselton, GA; grandson, Andrew Griffus of Johnson City, TN; daughter-in-law, Carla Griffus of San Ramon, CA; brother, Bill Griffus; sister, Birda Mae Gann and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 72 years, Cleo Stockton Griffus and his dear son, Steven Griffus.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Loyd Griffus, Arlie Griffus, Murvin Elrod, Nelson Elrod, Danny Elrod and family friend, David Maxwell.
If one chooses to make a donation in his memory rather than sending flowers, gifts may be made to the veterans’ charity, Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (online at garysinisefoundation.org) or to Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley and especially to our loving caregivers, Chatan Robinson and Elaine Cain.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 2nd 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
