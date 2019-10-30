DECATUR — J.W. Griffus, 95, died October 28, 2019. Services will be November 2, 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina, AL. Visitation will, 12:30 - 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in World War II.
