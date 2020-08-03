DECATUR — J. Wayne Key, 81 of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born December 6, 1938 in Lawrence County, the son of Joseph Kyle Key and Carrie Lillian Terry Key.
Mr. Key is survived by his wife, Karen Puckett Key; son, Rand W. Key; daughter, Missey Key Nichols; an d granddaughter, Meredith Lee Nichols.
He is also survived by a step-daughter, Tina Bowling Eddy (Glenn); step-grandchildren, Haley Halbrooks Moody (Michael, and Landon Eddy; and a step-great grandchild, Morgan Moody.
In addition he is survived by two brothers, Jimmy Key (Phyllis), and Johnny Key (Rose); sister, Ann Britnell (Doug); and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Key was a successful real estate developer and will be missed by his family and friends. There will be a private family graveside burial. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley. The family extends thanks to his many special caregivers.
