MOULTON — Jack Carney Coffey, 90, of Moulton passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his home. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Jessie Reeder officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on September 14, 1931 to the late Irwin and Naomi Hill Coffey, Jack attended Lawrence County High School and Moulton Baptist Church. A veteran of the US Navy, he enjoyed working with his cows, and fishing and hunting with friends.
Survivors include his children, Jacque Carpenter (Royal), Brenda Delashaw (Gerry Don), and Becky Coffey; grandchildren, Jeremy Steadman (Allison), Chad Steadman, Robyn Hutto (Marty), Courtney Boyll (Scott), Jared Dutton (Keri Beth), and Julie Dutton, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Barger; sister-in-law, Barbara Coffey; nephew, Tony Boyles; and niece, Teresa Terry.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Hagle Coffey; parents; and brother, Jimmy Coffey.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Hall, his sitters, Aprell, Gracie, Tara, Lisa Marie, and Kay, Hospice of the Valley, and Autumn Cross.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.