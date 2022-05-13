FLORENCE — Jack Don Lokey, Jr., age 69, of Florence, passed from this life on May 10, 2022. The family will receive friends today, May 13, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Jackey Lokey. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Belinda Brown Lokey; father, Jack Lokey; children, Laura Lokey-Flippo (John), and April Adams (Jerrod); grandchildren, Layla Adams (11), Lindell Flippo (10), Phillip Adams (9) and Jack Flippo (8); brother, Bob Lokey (Melinda); and sister, Suzanne Garrett (Hugh).
Pallbearers will be Jerrod Adams, John Flippo, Jody Hicks, Bob Lokey, Tom Brown, and Phillip May.
Don was an active member of Creekside Church of Christ, where he enjoyed leading the singing. He loved hiking, biking, walking, and singing.
He was the MathCounts Coordinator for 38 years, and a member of the Alabama Society of Professional Engineers. His celebrated career with TVA included many awards, including the TVA Engineer of the Year in 2004.
He was a loving father, husband, “Opa” and friend.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
