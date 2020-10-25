DECATUR — Jack Ellsworth Payton, Sr. passed away on October 21, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on October 14, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to Fred Paul Payton and Clementine Williams Payton. Spending his growing up years in Louisville, he attended Louisville Male High School where he played on the golf team and graduated in 1946. After graduation, he attended college in Fort Myers, Florida and then Howard College, now Samford in Birmingham. In 1948, he enlisted in the Air Force. While in the Air Force, he served as assistant golf pro at MacDill Air Force Base. After the service, he had the opportunity to pursue his dream of playing golf on the tour. He followed that dream until he went to work at Alabama Power in Birmingham, where he met and married his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Mildred Harris Payton.
Jack’s ambitions in his golf career included promoting golf and helping others enjoy the game as much as he did. This led him to several golf pro positions including assistant pro at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia and head pro at Pickens Country Club in South Carolina, Highland Country Club in Mobile and finally to Decatur at Burningtree Country Club. He was a golf professional and in the field of golf for over 30 years. He was a member of the PGA with life status.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, his parents and his brother, Lawrence Payton. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Payton Keown (John), and his sons, Jack Payton, Jr. (Kelli) and Wally Payton (Emily); seven grandchildren, Rebecca Keown Williams (Chris), Katherine Keown Cunningham (Robert), Trey Keown, Katie Payton, Olivia Payton, Sophie Payton and Trent Payton; and five great-grandchildren, Hunter Williams, Abigail Williams, Annie Cunningham, Knox Cunningham and Brylee Brown.
Jack loved the Lord, his family and his church, First Baptist where he was a member since 1969. Through the years, Jack cared for his father-in-law, his wife and his brother as they each battled long-term illnesses. He was a steady support for his family and extended family. During his final days, he has been lovingly cared for in their home by Wally and Emily and by a special God-sent caregiver, Dawn Bunch.
The family will have a private graveside service at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Blake Kersey of First Baptist officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church in Decatur.
