DECATUR — Jack Gates Bendall of Decatur, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on May 8th. Jack was born on December 18, 1938, in Courtland, Alabama to the late Lucy and Marvin Bendall. He grew up in Courtland, and attended Hazlewood High School. After graduating from Auburn University in 1963, he was a local pharmacist for more than 50 years. He served his customers with a strong dedication and sense of responsibility. Jack’s sense of humor and generous spirit will be missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Bendall, and his two daughters, Jennifer Bendall and Jackie Bendall, of Bethesda, MD and Arlington, VA, respectively, along with three grandsons. He is also survived by his brother, James William Bendall (Faye) of Athens, Alabama. The family appreciates all the love and support from friends and family over the years, with a special thank you to Heather Atkins, his excellent caregiver, for her love and care. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Donations in his memory may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, who cared for him with respect and compassion during his final days, or First Baptist Church of Decatur, where Jack was a lifelong member, serving as a deacon and on numerous committees at different times over the years (See detailed information below).
Jack leaves behind a legacy of kindness and genuine devotion to his family, friends and craft.
Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston Street, SE, Decatur, AL, 35601.
First Baptist Church of Decatur, 123 Church Street, NE, P.O. Box 1667, Decatur, AL 35601.
