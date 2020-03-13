DANVILLE — Jack Grandstaff, 35, died March 11, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home followed by a service at 5 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage.
