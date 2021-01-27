WOLF SPRINGS — Jack Harlon Boyd, 84, died January 25, 2021. A graveside will be held today at 1 p.m. at Hardshell Cemetery, Town Creek with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nadine Boyd. Due to Covid-19 the family understands if you wish not to attend and would prefer if everyone would please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

