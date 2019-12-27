BLOUNTSVILLE — Graveside service for Jack Mooneyham, 81, will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at noon at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Vaughn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Mooneyham died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 11, 1938, in Morgan County to Dorell B. Mooneyham and Lola Goree Mooneyham. Mr. Mooneyham owned Mooneyham Lumber Company. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Latane Johnson Mooneyham.
Survivors include three sons, Jeff Mooneyham, Greg Mooneyham (Susan) and Steve Mooneyham; daughter, Debby M. O’Barr (Jarl); two brothers, John Mooneyham (Marilyn) andJoe Mooneyham (Martha); sister, Willadean Sandlin; grandchildren, Scott Mooneyham (Bethany), Meg M. Eubanks (Joseph), Alden O’Barr, Jake Mooneyham, Mackenzie O’Barr, Barrett O’Barr and Parker O’Barr; and great-grandchildren, Luke Mooneyham and Addison Eubanks.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
