DECATUR — Jack Talbot Anderson, Sr. of Decatur, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at noon on Friday, October 18th at First Bible Church in Decatur, Alabama. Pastors Steve Bateman, Paul Cheshier and Paul Lamey will be officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow at Decatur City Cemetery.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Shara McRae Anderson, his children Burt Talbot Anderson and wife Gabriela, Jack Talbot Anderson, Jr. and wife Leslie, Ben Walton Anderson and wife Karen, and 12 grandchildren: Caleb, Andrew, Bennett, Allie, Tanner, Jack (III), Will, Ty, Hannah, Rosie, Lucy and Ozzie, and sister-in-law Jan Anderson and his three nephews Greg, Walton and Owen Anderson. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Walton Anderson and Elizabeth Townsend Anderson, his grandchild Robert Thomas Anderson, and his brother John Walton “Andy” Anderson.
Jack was born and raised in Decatur, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration (BSCBA) and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He immediately returned to Decatur and entered the farming business with his father and brother growing cotton for nearly 50 years in Limestone County and North Alabama. Most importantly, he was a pillar of strength to his family - a faithful husband, a loving father, a proud and beloved grandfather, and a loyal friend who loved Christ Jesus the Lord, and was a member and servant-leader at First Bible Church. Likewise, he was an exceptionally skilled outdoorsman who loved hunting with his dogs, fishing, playing golf, and being involved in all the kid’s sports, activities and events.
Pallbearers include Jack’s sons Burt T. Anderson, Jack T. Anderson, Jr., Ben W. Anderson, his nephews Greg Anderson, Walton Anderson, Owen Anderson with honorary pallbearers his beloved friends Rick Sanders, James Whitmire, Ralph Hurst and Mike Putnam.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Bible Church Building Fund. Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the family of Jack Anderson.
