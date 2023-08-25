Jack Warren Gilchrist, Jr. passed peacefully from this life August 21, 2023, in Springhill, Tennessee. He was born to Jack Gilchrist Sr. and Betty Steenson Gilchrist in Decatur, Alabama on May 13, 1962.
Warren graduated from Austin High School in Decatur in 1980 and furthered his education at University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and Huntsville, as well as Columbia State Community College in Springhill, Tennessee.
He is survived by his loving parents, Jack and Betty; by son, Jack; daughter, Kate and one sister, Gigi McNalley (Rick) of Decatur; and by nieces, Andrea Gerwin (Brett) and Sophie Gillette (Zack) and eight great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by niece, Whitney McNalley Lamp.
As a young boy Warren made a profession of Christian faith and was baptized at Flint Baptist Church, where he was a member.
Warren had a passion for collecting antiques, memorabilia of all sorts, Radko ornaments and vintage toys.
Warren began his career at General Motors in Decatur Alabama, later transferring to the Springhill, Tennessee location where he was recognized this past May for 40 years of loyal and dedicated service as a Stationary Engineer. Co-workers expressed that their work lives will never be the same without his contagious laughter and his “bigger than the sky” smile. Warren is described by many friends and family as the life of the party! With an open heart and welcoming personality, others were immediately drawn to him. He made genuine friendships and kept them by valuing and nurturing them. Many recall precious memories of him always making them laugh. He fulfilled a need to make the world a better place for everyone with his great sense of humor, kindness and compassion. He was continuously giving back to his fellow man and always had a kind and uplifting word. Many of his acts of kindness he kept to himself but was always finding ways to lighten someone’s load. He was lovingly and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. One of his pleasures was playing Santa Clause at Springhill nursing homes bringing fun to the residents every Christmas.
This Bible verse sums up how Warren felt about his family and friends.
3 John 1:2 We’re the best of friends, and I pray for good fortune in everything you do, and for your good health—that your everyday affairs prosper, as well as your soul.
Visitation will be August 26, 2023 from 1:00 till 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Decatur, Alabama preceding the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
