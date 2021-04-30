DECATUR — Funeral service for Jackey Lokey, 86, will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Alan Watkins officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery (Cullman Co.). Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Lokey died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born December 17, 1934, in Cullman County to Herbert Euel Hicks and Elnor Geneva Tillery Hicks. Jackey was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Phillip Ray Hicks.
Jackey learned the value of hard work growing up in rural Cullman County.She was baptized as a young lady at Beulah Church of Christ in the Ebenezer community. She developed a love for the flower business, working over six decades in several shops and she eventually became the owner of Evan Florist in Hartselle. She truly enjoyed serving her customers’ floral needs. She also found time to raise three children and became a doting grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include sons, Jack Don Lokey, Jr., Florence and Robert Wayne Lokey, Huntsville; daughter, Suzanne Lokey Garrett, Decatur; sister-in-law, Betty Hicks; grandchildren, April Lokey Adams and Laura Lokey Flippo; seven great-grandchildren; ex-husband, Jack Lokey (father of her children).
Pallbearers will be Jerrod Adams, John Flippo, Hugh Garrett, Jody Hicks, Bob Lokey, and Don Lokey.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Nicole Shaw at Cullman Hospital, as well as to Frances Morgan of Sunbridge Healthcare and to Amedisys Hospice, especially Patsy Pate for the devoted care provided to our mom.
