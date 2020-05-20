DECATUR — Jackie Battles Damron, a loving mother and grandmother of Decatur, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1957 in Morgan County to Irvin William Battles and Lela Lee Champion Battles. Services will be held at Ridout’s Brown- Service Funeral Home with James Damron officiating. Burial will be in Elliott Jackson Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation will be today from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with services following. She retired from General Electric after 20-plus years. She was a very caring woman who enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by brother, James Battles Sr., and sisters, Barbara Tubbs and Connie Battles. Survivors include special family member, Tommy King; brother, Gene Endfinger; four sisters, Ann Behen, Deborah Ferguson, Martha Pugh and Shirley Owen; three daughters, Ruby Bell (Heath), Brandy Smith (Joey) and Amber Collins (Chris); four grandchildren, Dominick Gonzales, Cassie Smith, Brody Bell and Camden Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
