TOWN CREEK — Jackie Conn Booth Cross, 78, Town Creek, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, January 14, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Town Creek. The funeral service will immediately follow with Dr. Tom Whatley officiating. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek. Due to Covid-19, the family asks that everyone wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Jackie was born February 11, 1942, in Shelby County, Alabama. She was a graduate of Hazlewood High School and attended Florence State College. Jackie worked at Redstone Arsenal for two years. She then focused on raising her family for many years before returning to work. She retired after 18 years of service as City Clerk for Town Creek. Jackie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Town Creek where she worked on the kitchen crew and was a member of the Happy Seekers Sunday School Class. Jackie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Lura Booth; and sister, Sharon Booth Turney.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wayland Cross; children, Phillip Cross (Connie), Gina Sprinkle (Jerry), and Alison Wikel (Brian); and brother, Billy “Chuck” Booth (Janice). Her first grandchild named her “Mama Jack,” and she was affectionately referred to this by many, especially her grandchildren, Jacob Sprinkle, Jonah Sprinkle, Karleigh Cross, Zachary Wikel, and Garrett Wikel. Jackie also leaves behind a special friend, Dinah Bunnell.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Cross, Chuck Booth, Jerry Sprinkle, Jacob Sprinkle, Jonah Sprinkle, and Brian Wikel.
