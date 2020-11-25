HARTSELLE — Jackie Earl Atchley, 59, died November 23, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Women's hoops set to begin: flexibility key in COVID times
- What an offseason! Hawks bulk up big time in free agency
- College football picks: Football feast missing some dishes
- Thai police revive royal defamation law ahead of protest
- Hong Kong leader lauds new security law despite criticism
- Sports on TV, Radio - Nov. 25
- Feds to help build Decatur warehouse with auto use, add Athens infrastructure, pay for study
- COVID changing the Black Friday business strategy
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur police arrest suspect in 1995 cold case slaying of Huntsville man
- State to provide $43.5 million for Center for Arts dorm, Deaf and Blind Institute facility in Decatur
- Overpass bid awarded, opposition tries to kill project
- Juvenile male tried to defend grandmother in Morgan home invasion, authorities say
- Morgan County 'very high risk,' hits record number of new COVID-19 cases
- One in three patients positive for COVID-19 at Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot
- Authorities: Confessed killer has 'terminal illness,' county to cover medical costs
- 'Sky is falling at Decatur Morgan': Parkway COVID-19 unit opens as hospital reaches all-time high for inpatients treated for virus
- Decatur to get arts center dorms downtown, and new life for the Wallace Center
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: It is time to bind country's wounds (5)
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president (4)
- Letter to the editor: If election is fraudulent, maybe Earth is flat (4)
- Editorial: Alabama should expand early voting (3)
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot (3)
- Q&A: Tuberville on hiring staff, election results and socialism (3)
- Trudy Rubin: America can overcome COVID-19, despite Trump's do-nothing approach. Here's how (3)
- Editorial: State needs Tuberville to be serious, thoughtful (3)
- Biden wins White House, according to projections; vows new direction for divided US (2)
- Biden declared winner of Wisconsin, Michigan; Trump has narrow path to victory (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.