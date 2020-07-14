HARTSELLE — Memorial services for Jackie Euell Harris, 78, of Hartselle, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday July 17, 2020 at Welti Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Brother Jimmy Peyton officiating.
Jackie passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. He was born September 1, 1941 in the old Alvin Harris home in Welti community in Cullman, AL, to Euell Harris and Katherine Mann Harris.
He served in the United States Army for 22 years retiring as a SFC and then worked as an Expeditor for the Anchorage School District in Anchorage, Alaska for 15 years. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion, Am Vets, the Anchorage Moose Lodge where he served as a Treasurer, Governor, and past Governor and he was active in the Brewer’s Lion Club as Treasurer.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by his wife, Madene Shedd Harris and his sons, Jackie Euell Harris Jr. (Sandra) and George Brian Harris; his brother, Johnny R Harris (Gay Dean) and his nephew, Kevin R Harris (Elisa) and niece, Kristie Smith; one granddaughter, Ashley Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews of the Shedd family from Madene’s family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.