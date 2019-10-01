HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Jackie F. Sims, 79, of Hartselle, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Turner officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Sims was born on August 15, 1940 in Morgan County to John V. Sims and Margaret Freeman Sims.He passed away September 29, 2019 in Decatur at his son, David’s home. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John V. Sims, II. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He loved Alabama football, chocolate and Mountain Dew. He loved doing things with his grandchildren. Jackie had a soft heart for animals and enjoyed walking his pet dog, Bama, and his neighbor’s dog. The neighborhood children always loved receiving chewing gum from him.
Survivors include his wife: Shelba Chenault Sims; two sons, Dewayne Sims (Amy) and David Sims (Donna); two sisters, Rose Marie Ellis (Joel) and Lou Ann Adams (Mike); one brother, Billy Sims (Catherine Ann); a sister-in-law, Ellen Sims; five grandchildren, Justin Sims, Tiffany Burke, Emily Sims, Joshua Sims and Lashay Terri and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, great-grandson, Parker Sims and a special friend, Colter Moore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.