HUNTSVILLE — July 19, 1984 - January 29, 2021 — Jack Henry “Jackson” James III, passed peacefully from this life Friday, January 29, 2021, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Hamilton James and Jack James.
A family service was held Saturday, February 13, 2021 in the Memorial Garden, The Church of the Nativity, with the Rev. Dr. Virginia Monroe officiating.
