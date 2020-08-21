MOULTON
Funeral for Jackson Jeremiah Waters, Jr., 65, of Moulton will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Waters, who died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence, was born August 23, 1954, to Jackson Waters, Sr. and Helen Moody Waters. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge and Expert Badge M-16 Rifle. He was preceded in death by his father, Jackson Waters, Sr. and brother, Scott Terrell Waters.
Survivors include daughters, Natosha (Phillip) Banks, Leia (Steve) Amos, Keyla (Kenneth) Benefield; stepson, Patrick (Sandy) Brazier; mother, Helen Moody Waters; grandchildren, Savannah Amos, Taylor Amos, Brody Banks, Jaxon Banks, Cheyenne Benefield, Cotton Benefield, Hunter Brazier and Easton Brazier.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Brazier, Marty Harrison, Sam Moody, Johnny Moody, Mark Moody, Wayne Dutton, Tom Harkin.
