DECATUR — Funeral for Jaclyn Fischer, 20, of Decatur will be Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Richie Thompson officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Jaclyn died Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born, November 11, 1998, to David Fischer and Amy Jo Johnston Fischer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Amy Jo Johnston Fischer and grandmother, Jackie Johnston.
Survivors include one son, Jeremiah Fischer; father, David (Karen) Fischer; brother, Matthew Fischer; grandfather, Don Fischer; grandmother, Jan Fischer and grandfather, Ron (Dessie) Johnston.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.