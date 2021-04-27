DECATUR — Jacob “Jake” Lowell Fincher was born in Decatur, Alabama on July 7, 1988 to Lynne Ennis Fincher and Craig Lowell Fincher. Jacob met his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2021 after a courageous fight with Colon Cancer. Jacob accepted Christ as Lord and Savior of his life in 1998 and was baptized at First Baptist Church. Jacob’s favorite hymn was ‘Shout to the Lord’ and we are confident that as he met the Lord, he was singing these words: “My comfort. My shelter. Tower of refuge and strength. Let every breath, all that I am. Never cease to worship You.” Jacob’s goal through this illness was to point others to Christ. He wanted the strength of his faith to be evident through the way he approached every aspect of his cancer. He wanted to be a courageous Christian and he certainly was. While our family is mourning the loss of Jacob on this Earth, we know Jacob was greeted in Heaven by amazing Christian examples that influenced his life. And most importantly, we know his Lord and Savior is also greeting Jacob and saying “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Jacob’s inclination was to be a protector. Whether be working as a security guard, aspiring and training to become a police officer, or serving his country in the military, Jacob was always wanting to protect those around him and especially those that he loved as friends and family. Jacob attended Austin High School where he found that he had a passion for the military through JR ROTC. When he joined the Army National Guard in 2012, Jacob found his true calling. He found a brotherhood. He found a passion. He found a place to make a difference while serving in the 128th Military Police unit out of Huntsville, Alabama.
Jacob’s desire was to serve his country on the battlefield. Although his cancer took that opportunity away from him, Jacob showed his true strength fighting for his life during his battle with cancer. Through it all, Jacob’s smile never dwindled. Even as he faced the toughest challenge of his life, Jacob continued to protect those closest to him. One of Jacob’s commanding officers said it perfectly, “. .. You have certainly lived a life of purpose, serving others before yourself, leaving a legacy to be long remembered.”
Jacob’s hobbies focused on animals and the outdoors. His love for animals was incredible. He and his mom, Lynne, were dedicated to the lives of abandoned dogs and cats. Jacob also had an appreciation of the wilderness and loved hunting with his dad, Craig, and PopPop, Al.
Jacob was united in marriage to Jennifer Smith Fincher on September 11, 2012. Jennifer’s children, Tristan, Kalen, Nicholas, and Ali, became his own and he loved them as a father does.
Jacob’s number of days on this Earth were not enough for us. Our faith, however, allows us to rejoice that he is healed and that we, as believers, will reunite with him in Heaven. Our family wants to thank the many who have covered Jacob in prayer not only during this cancer fight, but throughout his entire life. Our family would encourage all that read this to develop a relationship with God. It is through this relationship that we have knowledge that we will see Jacob again.
Jacob is survived by his wife, Jennifer; four stepchildren, Tristan Watts, Kalen Watts, Nicholas Jeffreys, and Ali Jeffreys; mother, Lynne Fincher (Mack); father, Craig Fincher (Beverly); mother and father-in-law, Ricky and Cathy Smith; stepsister, Melissa Armbrister (Matt); sister-in-law, Melissa Smith (Wayne); brother-in-law, Mitch Smith; grandfather, Al Fincher (Beverly); grandmother, Betty Ennis; his favorite person (grandmother-in- law), Anne Parker; nieces, Maddie and Callie Smith, Addy Armbrister; nephews, Gavin Smith and Drew Armbrister; aunts, Alison Propst (John), Amy Ratliff (Jason), and cousins, Reynolds Ratliff and Mary-Peyton Propst.
Jacob was preceded in death by his grandmother, Faye Moon Fincher.
The celebration of Jacob’s life will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Danny Holmes. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made in Jacob’s memory to the Cancer Center of Huntsville at 201 Sivley Road, Suite 200 Huntsville, AL 35801 or the Til Valhalla Project https://tilvalhallaproject.com that supports fallen soldiers and the reduction of veteran suicide.
Pallbearers will be Tristan Watts, Kalen Watts, Nicholas Jeffreys, Anthony Morgan, Jamey Reeves, and Sgt. Jeremiah Kring.
“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial, because having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.” James 1:12
