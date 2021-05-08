FALKVILLE — Jacob R. Legg, 30, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 31, 1990, in Georgia to Robert Wayne and Mary Jane Cooter Legg. He was a caregiver for his father and was preceded in death by two sisters, Kandy Perry and Dione Atchley.
Survivors include his wife, Erin Miller Legg; parents, Robert Wayne and Mary Jane Legg; brothers, Blake Perry, Joshua Legg and James Legg.
