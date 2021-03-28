DECATUR — Jacqueline Hardy, 84 of Decatur, passed away October 26, 2021. Ms. Hardy was born November 21, 1936 in Warsaw, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Rose Marie Smith; sister, Judy Abbott; and son, Layne Hardy.
Survivors include sons, Corey Hardy and Laron (Tina) Hardy; daughter, Delinda Hardy; grandsons, Avery and Harrison Hardy; special friend, James Woodard.
She was a special person whose goal in life was the success and wellbeing of her children.
Special thanks to NHC HealthCare Moulton and Hospice of the Valley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley. There will be no service at this time, Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
