HARTSELLE — Funeral for Jacqueline “Jackie” Peebles, 59, will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Peebles officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Peebles died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born January 25, 1961 in Virginia to Arnold Jerome St. Antoine and Matty Sue Freeman St. Antoine. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lena Ann St. Antoine.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Peebles; two sons, Jerome Goodwin and Timothy Peebles (Heather); four daughters, Angela Chappell (David), Jessica Stutts, Cassandra Stutts and Jenny de Quesada (Daniel); three brothers, Arnold St. Antoine, Wayne Lawson (Gina) and Bruce St. Antoine; four sisters, Emmaline Sims, Teresa St. Antoine, June Helms and Colleen S. Rohrbaugh (Jay); and 13 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Childrers, Jerome Goodwin, Arnold St. Antoine, Steven Free, Justin St. Antoine, Joshua St. Antoine, Cody Free and AJ Peebles.
