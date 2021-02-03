DECATUR — Jacqueline Kiehl Patterson died Monday surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Decatur, she graduated from Decatur High School.
Survivors include children, Tim Craig, Tod Craig (Debbie) and Paige Crump (Alex); grandchildren, Tyler Craig, Will Craig, Chase Crump and Ally Crump; sister, Jonalyne Vickery; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alex Crump, Chase Crump, Tyler Craig, Will Craig, Robby Williams, Wade Littrell, Nelson Littrell and Ben Littrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Nelson and Talon Nelson Zimmerman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, Hospice of the Valley, or ASPCA.
