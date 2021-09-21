DECATUR — Jim Daniels of Decatur died September 17, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Jim was born February 10, 1947 in Massachusetts where he lived prior to joining the military. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Jim was a small business owner and salesman for Daniels Quick Print, when he was also a member of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce. Jim developed many long lasting friendships in the community over the years. He was kind, lighthearted, patient, and loved his dog Charlie. He was very proud of his children and his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 24, 2021 at Decatur Country Club followed by a celebration of life from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Jim is survived by the woman he loved, Lynn Kimbrough; his brother, John Daniels and his wife, Elaine; his son, Todd Daniels and his wife, Amy, and daughter, Heather Daniels-Smith; grandchildren, Christopher Daniels, Micah Smith, Avery Barylak, Lily Daniels, Miles Daniels, Brock Barylak, and Bailey Smith. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Daniels and mother, Laura Daniels.
Donations may be made to Aflac Cancer Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta www.aflac.com
