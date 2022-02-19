DECATUR — James Albert Ridgeway of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on February 17, 2022, at age 83. Albert was born in Vinemont, Alabama on July 25, 1938. He was an owner of Decatur Printing Company for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. He was an active member of the Lions Club, the Masonic Lodge No. 29 Rising Sun, and Cahaba Shrine Temple. He enjoyed serving on the Alabama Conservation Board and as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Decatur Housing Authority for many years.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Ridgeway and Atha Ridgeway Harding; his granddaughters, Ashley Young and Katherine Shelton; and his grandson, Joseph Shelton. He is survived by daughters, Dejuana Sandridge (Jeff) of Harvest, Alabama, and Lisa Shelton of Decatur, Alabama, and by son, Dr. Lynn Ridgeway (Missy) of Florence, Alabama. He is also survived by grandsons, James A. Ridgeway, II, and Jon Stewart Ridgeway; granddaughters, Molly Ridgeway Anderson (Josh), Schuyler Sandridge, and Mary Claire Ridgeway; and great-granddaughters, Emma Chelette and Lucy Lynn Anderson.
A service is planned for Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., with the memorial service at 2:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Midway Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will include members of The Masonic Lodge No. 29 Rising Sun and Cahaba Shrine Temple.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
