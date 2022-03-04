TRINITY — Tombside service for James Allen Newman, 72, of Trinity will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Midway Memorial Gardens with Dwaine Waldrep officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Newman, who died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 27, 1949 to Reverend James Newman and Louise Rogers Newman. He served in the United States Army from 1969 - 1971. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Newman; son, Scott (Michelle) Newman; daughters, Ashton Newman, Amanda Chantelle Newman; brothers, Stanley Newman, Randy Newman; sisters, Dorothy Sparks, Linda Alexander, Ellen Falciani, Regina Kelley, Sandy Fantocone, Candy Allen; grandchildren, Savannah Newman, Olivia Newman, Alex Newman, Autumn Berryman, August Berryman.
Pallbearers will be nephews and family friends.
