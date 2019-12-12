MINOR HILL, TENNESSEE
James Alton Dawes Sr. left this earth on December 9th, 2019. Born July 6th, 1929 in Minor Hill, TN; James was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Reed Dawes and Mary Eleanor Hannah Dawes.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Allene Bumpus Dawes; two children, Suzette Dawes Potts (Alan) and Jimmy Dawes (Lois); and two grandchildren, Savannah Potts Smith (Judson) and Karly Potts.
James was a Staff Sargeant during the Korean War and a purchasing agent with Monsanto Chemical Company where he retired after 38 years. James enjoyed deep sea dishing, sharing the bounty from his vegetable gardening and spending time with family and friends, telling jokes and stories. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a faithful friend to many.
Visitation is Friday December 13th, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. with service immediately following at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mike Nix Scholarship fund through Beltline Church of Christ or Camp Meribah through Centerville Church of Christ.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Dawes family.
