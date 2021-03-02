DANVILLE — Funeral for James Alton White, 62, of Danville will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. with Denny Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. White died Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born December 14, 1958, to J.W. White and Mavene Crow White.
Survivors include one son, Buddy White; daughters, Candie (Johnny) Watson, Destiney Brown; parents, J.W. White and Mavene Crow White; sister, Deedee (Harry) Woodard; three grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Johnson, Jeff Long, Roger Sparks, Rudy Terry, Tony Hollis, Tony Jackson.
