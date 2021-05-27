DECATUR — Graveside service for James Anthony Dietz, age 68, of Decatur, will be Friday, May 28, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Tim Matthews officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Dietz, who died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence, was born August 29, 1952, in Morgan County, to James Henry Dietz and Betty Ruth Alford Dietz. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Mark Dietz.
He is survived by one son, James Bryan Dietz of Decatur; one daughter, Antonia Joy Hicks of Kennesaw, GA; four grandchildren, Jada Brook Dietz of Decatur, Jordan Tyler Johns and Michael Anthony Hicks, both of Kennesaw, GA, and Joshua Aaron Hicks of Phoenix, AZ; one great-grandchild, Jace Bryant Dietz of Decatur; and one nephew, John Michael Dietz of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.