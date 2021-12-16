HARTSELLE
Funeral service for James Arlo Eddy, Jr., 60, will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Justin Morrow officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Rescue Cemetery in Morgan City. Visitation will be today, December 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Eddy died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born July 9, 1961, in Kansas to James Arlo Eddy, Sr. and Dorothy Weaver Eddy Shutt. He was employed as a truck driver for R&L Carriers, prior to his passing. He was preceded in death by his son, Nick Eddy; his father and a brother, Stanley Eddy.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Weaver Eddy Shutt; daughters, Misty Eddy and Autumn Eddy; brother, Dennis Eddy; sister, Donna Eddy; grandchildren, Jessa Eddy and Rylan Isner.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Smith, KJ Stinson, Mason Johnson, Greg Alexander, Robert Elscott and Autumn Eddy.
