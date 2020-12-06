HARTSELLE
James Arthur Brooks, age 81, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Myrtle Brooks; brother, Charles Brooks; and sister, Elizabeth Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances Brooks; sister, Jo Ann Drake (Harwood Drake); daughter, Pam Nicholson; and grandchildren, Allie Nicholson, Halie Nicholson, Isaac Nicholson, Julie Alexander, and Joshua Roberts; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Rock Springs Baptist Church from 3:00-4:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Pallbearers will be Isaac Nicholson, Wesley Weathers, Peyton Allen, Tim Allen, Greg Allen, and Jimmy Weathers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Truck Drivers from Whitaker Contracting.
He served in the Army National Guard for nine years. He retired from the Alabama Department of Transportation after 28 Years. He then owned Brooks Trucking, where he drove for 22 years fulfilling his dream of driving under his own company from which he retired. He was a friend to everyone he met, always thinking of others before himself. He deeply loved his family and will be missed greatly.
Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
