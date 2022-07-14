MOULTON — James “Buddy” Brewer, 63, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Lawrence Medical Center. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM at the funeral home with Bro. Charles Williams and Bro. Royce Shelton officiating. There will be a private burial following the service.
Born on September 13, 1958 to the late Bud and Shirley Sanderson Brewer, James was a member of the Lawrence County Beagle Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cooking for his family and friends. Buddy and his family spent his last weekend doing his favorite thing, the family’s annual fish fry.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Joan Brewer; children, Wanda Morgan (Charles), Shannon Mizell, Chris Overton, and Becky Stephens (Rob); grandchildren, Josh Morgan, Macy Owens (Clint), Dakota Glasco, Blake Glasco, Joshua Mizell, Nate Terry, Damon Mizell, Kaitlin Mizell, Lee Overton, and Gracie Overton; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; his Beagle, Outlaw; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Glasco, Clint Owens, Blake Glasco, Josh Morgan, Greg White, Jamey Latham, and Barrett Miller. Honorary pallbearers are Deburger Coan, Lindy Hampton, Shane Rice, Andy Rice, Randy Rice, Frankie Cross, and Rob Stephens.
The family extends special thanks to Greg’s Ambulance and Lawrence Medical Center for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lawrence County Beagle Club.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
