DANVILLE
Funeral service for James C. “Pee Wee” Smith, 85, will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Davis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Smith died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 23, 1934, in Lawrence County to Joseph Smith and Clemmer Ferguson Smith. He was a member of Southwest Baptist Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Fruehauf as a press operator. Preceding him in death were three sisters, a brother and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Erbiline Smith; one son, James “Jimmy” Smith; three daughters, Angela Westmoreland, Tammy Finch and Janet Johnson; one brother, Billy Smith; one sister, Patricia Barnett; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
