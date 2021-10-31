DECATUR — James Watson Carlisle Jr., age 80, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
A visitation for James will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow from 2 p.m.to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home. The burial will be at Burningtree Cemetery.
