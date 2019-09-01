DANVILLE — James Carson Kirby, 66, of Danville passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 5 till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by six children; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Iva Mae Carr and John Thomas Kirby; brothers, Wayne Kirby, Bennett Kirby, IQ Kirby, JD Kirby; and sister, Barbara Kirby.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of the Valley and Marilyn Robinson for their loving care.
