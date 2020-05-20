MOUNT HOPE — James Cleveland “J.C.” Robbins, 78, of Mount Hope, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service was 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Bethsaida Cemetery. Bro. Brian Culbreath will officiate the service.
He was preceded in death by his sons, James Jeffery “Jeff” Robbins, Mitchell “Mitch” Lynn Robbins, Michael “Mike” Lee Robbins; parents, William Wayne and Margie (Reed) Robbins; sisters, Joyce Fay Robbins White (Ronald), Janice “Jan” Marie Robbins Wheeler (Terry); brother, Johnny Wayne Robbins (Pat); and great-grandson, Lukah Robbins.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Dorthy Jean Adcock Robbins; daughters, Margaret Ann Robbins Curry (Ronald) of Town Creek, Syrhonda Rena Robbins Blade of Decatur; sons, Joseph Shannon Robbins of Athens, Jason Heath Robbins (Ashton) of Neel; stepdaughter, Rhonda Adcock Lawrimore of Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Tim Curry, Josh Curry (Annie), Amber Coan Alexander (Greg), Chris Robbins, Justin Hunt, Joseph Hunt, Elizabeth Robbins Britnell (Joel), Josh Robbins, Jeffery Robbins; great-grandchildren, Trent, Luke, Levi, Lorelei, Tisen, Zoey, Emma, Aria, Henley, Evelyn, Nellie, Alisa, Taylor, Trista, Leigha; brother, Joseph William Robbins (Moulton); special great-niece, Jessica; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wanted to give a thanks to North Alabama Hospice, Susan Harbille, Carolyn Pankey, Stacey Bishop-Chaplain. The family also wanted to give a special thanks to Susan Steele at Mount Hope Caring Place.
The pallbearers were family members.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.