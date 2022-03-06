DANVILLE — James “Jim” H. Crow III, 80, of Danville, passed away on March 3rd, 2022, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel in Hartselle, Alabama with Charlie Seifried officiating. Following the service, a visitation will be held at the Crow residence at 270 Freeman Rd, Danville, Alabama, 35619.
James was survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Shadden Crow; his son, James H. Crow IV (Lisa); his daughter, Elizabeth C. Eldridge (Christopher); his step-daughter, Rhonda Sledge (Bill); his brother, Patrick E. Crow; his grandson, Nicholas R. Crow; and four great grandchildren.
Mr. Crow was born in Morgan County to Judge James H. Crow, Jr., and Sarah Elizabeth Crow. He attended Decatur High School and University of Alabama School of Law. Mr. Crow practiced law in Birmingham.
Family requests donations be made to Tennessee Riverkeeper (www.tennesseeriverkeeper.org) or Southern Environmental Law Center (www.southernenvironment.org) in lieu of flowers.
