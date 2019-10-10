WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA — Dave Collins died October 3rd, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was born February 3, 1943 in Decatur, Alabama.
He attended the University of Alabama. After graduation, he worked in retail at several locations in the Southeastern United States with Sears and Montgomery Ward. From 1967 to 1977 Dave served with the Alabama National Guard and the Florida National Guard.
Dave came to Winter Haven, Florida in 1974 and opened Village Realty, which he operated until his death, and was instrumental in the development of Southwest Winter Haven.
During his real estate career, Dave served as President of the East Polk County Association of Realtors, District 10 Vice President for the Florida Association of Realtor, and has been awarded as Realtor of the Year. He Served on the Board of Directors for the Florida Association of Realtors and as State Chairman of the Realtor Political Action Committee for the National Association of Realtors. Dave was one of the first members of the National Association of Residential Property Managers where he remained active and served on many committees.
Dave owned and operated Bankstreet Builders which built homes in Winter Haven for 38 years. In his role as a builder he served as the President of the Polk County Builders Association and was director for the Florida Association of Builders.
Dave was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven, Florida and had served as a deacon. Most recently, he was a member of Redeemer City church, which succeeded Covenant.
Dave and his wife have had a weekend home at Indian Shores since 1982. They attended Christ the King Presbyterian Church in Seminole when at the beach. They were never quite ready to retire, it just seemed to work out for them to enjoy weekends at the beach. He always said that he took his retirement in little pieces; a few days at a time. They became really familiar with the beach area between Clearwater and St. Pete Beach over 30+ years and enjoyed many long weekends. He considered himself a good beach bum.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, JD Collins and Leta Collins. Dave is survived by his wife and partner, Phyllis T Collins; daughter, Teresa Baumbach (Ray); granddaughter, Katie Baumbach; grandson, Andy Baumbach; and brothers, Douglas Collins of Hartselle, AL and Mike Collins of Atlanta, GA.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held Saturday October 12th at 10:30 a.m. at Redeemer City Church, 1410 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, FL 33884.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeemer’s Grace Abounding Fund (graceabounding.org) or Hollis Cancer Center, Lakeland, FL.
