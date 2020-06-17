CADDO — James David “JD” Lowery passed away June 12, 2020. He was born December 1, 1924 in Decatur Alabama. He is survived by several stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, and stepgreat-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Lillian Runager Lowery; his father, James Henry Lowery; his sisters, Ruby, Lulamae and Alma; his brothers, Tyler, Bentford, Samuel and Rayburn, and his wives, Catherine, Estelle and Susan.
JD served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan and Germany. He moved to Michigan after his time in the service and retired from Ford Motor Company. After his retirement, he moved back to Alabama, bought a small piece of land, and “raised a few cows.” JD loved the Caddo Senior Center, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family playing his favorite domino game, Chickenfoot. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, and for the wonderful stories and memories of his life and family he loved to share.
Services will take place on Friday, June 19th at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home located at 711 Memorial Dr. SW, Decatur Alabama. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Caddo Cemetery. Because of the pandemic, we are requesting that only immediate family and close friends attend, that masks be worn, and to follow the rules of social distancing.
