HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for James David Wallace, 81, will be Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Wallace, who died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Summerford Nursing Home, was born Sunday, May 4, 1941, in Morgan County, to Bluitt Wallace and Hazel (Sims) Wallace. He was employed by Automatic Screw as a machine operator for 36 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed cars and was a firearms enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include one sister, Dianne Watson (Stanley), Saint Francisville, LA; nephews, Shannon Rollins (Fran) and Steven Wayne Rollins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.