MOULTON — James DeVaney, 90 years of age of Moulton, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service will be today, August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Waymon Ashley officiating. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.
Mr. DeVaney attended Mountain Springs School. After serving in the Korean War he attended Calhoun College where he acquired his plumbing trade on the GI Bill. In the early 60’s James opened DeVaney Plumbing and retired in 1991.
He loved his family, his church and his lifelong passion of hunting and fishing. He was a committed family man and loyal to his faith. He was a great son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
He was a member and Deacon of Pleasant Ridge Holy Church of Christ. He was a Mason and Shriner. While in the Army he was a blacksmith, a sharp shooter and a truck driver. His life and legacy will always be cherished and forever in our hearts.
Mr. DeVaney is survived by his sons, David, Steve (Wanda), Micah (Angela), Scott and special friend, Erick Clark. His grandchildren are Dawn Kent, Brandon DeVaney, Joel DeVaney, Shea Pierce, Sommer Grammer, Anthony Morris, Lucas DeVaney, Cassandra Miner, Kevin Robinson and Kyle Woods. Numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Magdalene DeVaney; his parents, Archie and Lucy; his brother, Kennard DeVaney; daughter, Beckie (Greg) Coleman and grandson, Gerrick Coleman.
Pallbearers will be Brandon DeVaney, Joel DeVaney, Erick Clark, Daniel Ganas, Anthony Morris and Kyle Woods.
The family extends special thanks to the MICU at Huntsville Hospital, AlaCare of Decatur and Greg’s Ambulance Service.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.