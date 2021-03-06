HARTSELLE — James Duke Kimbrough, Sr., 89, of Hartselle passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born October 17, 1931, in Odenville, AL.
A Memorial service to be held at a later date by the family.
Mr. Kimbrough attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, Ensley High School, and was a graduate of University of Alabama with a B.S. in Commerce and Business Administration, and some post-graduate studies in metallurgy at University of Alabama at Birmingham. He was a member of Hartselle United Methodist Church.
After completing formal education, he served two years as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Korea. He was employed for over 26 years with U.S. Steel Corporation at both Fairfield and Pittsburgh locations. He had enjoyed a nice long and healthy retirement, especially pheasant hunting in the cornfields of Pennsylvania, fly fishing in Idaho, saltwater boating and fishing in Alabama’s Gulf waters, and extensive travels.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Marcus Duke Kimbrough, Jr. and Sarah Forman Kimbrough and his beloved daughter, Rebecca Kay O’Brien.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 70 years, Peggy Thompson Kimbrough; sons, James Duke Kimbrough, Jr. and wife, Kathy; John David Kimbrough and wife, Claire; daughters, Sarah Kathleen Yocom and husband, Roger; Leslie Ann Sigmon and husband, Joseph; grandsons, John Kevin O’Brien and wife, Katherine; John Scott Esneault, Jr.; granddaughters, Jennifer Yocom Howald and husband, Eric, Anna Kathleen Yocom, Emily Frances Esneault, Sarah Claire Kimbrough and Hannah Leigh Kimbrough; and great-granddaughters, Ameya Jaye Howald and Alyssa Khloe Jackson.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Sammy Becdach at Clearview Cancer Clinic and Hospice of the Valley for their care and support.
