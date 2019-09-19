DECATUR — Funeral service for Rev. James E. Chitwood, 78, of Decatur, will be Friday, September 20, 2019, 2 p.m. at Westmeade Baptist Church with Rev. Justin McAlpin, Rev. Dr. Scotty Hogan and Westmeade Baptist Church staff officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the church. Interment will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.
Rev. Chitwood died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born July, 24, 1941, in Moulton to Mack Chitwood and Grace Erin Chitwood. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Chitwood; his parents and brother, Don Chitwood.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annie Margaret Boyles Chitwood; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Chitwood of Decatur; granddaughter, Macie Chitwood of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be deacons of Westmeade Baptist Church.
