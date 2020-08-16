HUNTSVILLE
Funeral Service for James E. Mill, 44, of Huntsville, will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Michael Gullett officiating, with burial in the Turney Family Cemetery and Peck Funeral Home Directing. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m - 1 p.m.,at the funeral home.
Mr. Mills was born September 26, 1975 in Morgan County to James Earl Mills Sr. and Dorothy Looney Mills. He passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Haleyville Health Care.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Earl Mills Jr.
Survivors include son, Brian Mills; two brothers, Dwayne Maze, and Ernie Mills; four sisters, Diane King, Ann Parker,Kathy Gullett, and Ellen Griffin; and ex-wife, Stacy Morris.
