DECATUR — James Edward “Jim/Jimmy” Sober, 78, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on January 27, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Jim was born May 23, 1942, in Decatur, Illinois, to Glen S. and Mildred V. Sober. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Lawrence, on September 30, 1961.
Jim was a 1960 graduate of MacArthur High School in Decatur, Illinois, attended Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated from Clinton Community College in Clinton, Iowa.
As a teenager, Jim began working for The Norman Laundry and Dry Cleaning Company in Decatur, Illinois, which was then owned by his father and uncle. After high school, Jim found employment at the Montgomery Ward Department Store and in 1967 he was transferred by them to Clinton, Iowa, as a Credit Manager. After the store’s closing, he worked for Clinton Corn Processing Company. In 1973, Jim and his family returned to Decatur, Illinois, and Jim began working with his father at Norman’s. After his father’s retirement, Jim carried on as Owner President of Norman’s until it closed in 2002 after 130 years in operation. In 2006, Jim and Janet retired to Decatur, Alabama. After Janet Sober’s death in 2018, Jim married Regina “Jeanne” Crowden on July 13, 2019.
Jim was an active member of Rotary International in both Decatur, Illinois, and Decatur, Alabama, which included serving terms as president for both chapters. He was an involved member of Grace United Methodist Church in Decatur, Illinois, and First Christian Church in Decatur, Alabama. He served his Church in many different capacities and volunteered broadly in his community. He was a member of and served as president for the Illinois State Fabricare Association.
Usually sporting one of his trademark Hawaiian shirts, Jim’s hilarious sense of humor was a delight to all who knew him. His interests were diverse. He enjoyed traveling and had many international adventures, often crisscrossed the U.S. to visit friends and family and loved making trips to Disney World. He was an avid collector of GI Joe figurines, Mickey Mouse memorabilia and much more. A very tech savvy guy, he would often amaze his family members with his skills and new-fangled gadgets and gizmos. He spent time digging into family genealogy and recently discovered he was fifth cousin to Amelia Earhart.
Jim’s family and friends have been greatly blessed by the love and kindness that he bestowed on them and he will be missed by many. The family extends their gratitude for all the prayers and well wishes during Jim’s illness and we treasure all your heartfelt condolences.
Surviving are: his second wife, Regina Sober, Decatur, Alabama; children, G. Scott (Sarah Jacobs) Sober II, Bloomington, Illinois, Debbie Sober, Harvest, Alabama and James (Julie) Sober Jr., Evergreen, Colorado; grandchildren, Rachel Brucker, Bloomington, Illinois, Megan (Gabe) Porter, Yulee, Florida, Andy (Jessica) Johnson, Yulee, Florida, Molly Golembeck, Orlando, Florida, Madilyn Golembeck, Harvest, Alabama, James (Sofia) Sober III, Lakewood, Colorado, Jack Sober, Lakewood, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Stella, Olive, and Delilah Brucker, Bloomington, Illinois, and Maverick and E. Moxlee Johnson, Yulee, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, his parents, brothers, David G. and John S. Sober and sister, Glenna Fielder.
On Saturday, February 6, 2021, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1701 Carridale, Street, SW, Decatur, Alabama, preceded by an hour of visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service will be broadcast through Facebook Live by the Church. All those attending in person are asked to observe Covid safety protocol such as masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Rotary Foundation.
